John
Maker
Hey everyone! I've been a workaholic for years and was working crazy long hours and as a result, I struggled with health and relationship issues. I'm now recovering and been working in a more "healthier" and sustainable way. I noticed there is no existing website where I can easily find job openings from companies that value work-life balance so I built CalmJobs.io . I hope it will help people get a job that is fulfilling but at the same time gives them more time to spend with loved ones, be healthier, have more free-time to do things that they want/love outside of work. Let me know what you think by leaving a comment 😀👇
