Home
→
Product
→
Calm Tab (Beta)
Calm Tab (Beta)
Turn your browser new tab page into a minimal time tracker.
Achieve mindful productivity by turning your browser's new tab page into a minimal time tracker. Track your most important tasks right within your new tab page and watch how your productivity skyrockets!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
by
Calm Tab
About this launch
Calm Tab
Turn your browser new tab page into a useful time tracker.
Calm Tab (Beta) by
Calm Tab
was hunted by
Ash Lamb
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ash Lamb
and
Pere Ayats
. Featured on July 24th, 2023.
Calm Tab
is not rated yet. This is Calm Tab's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
