Home
→
Product
→
CallSine
Ranked #12 for today
CallSine
B2B contact data for sales and recruiting professionals.
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
B2b contact data at your fingertips. Get access to your prospects’ phone number and email via our Google Chrome extension, instantly. Convert leads with real data and save time.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Sales
,
Data
by
CallSine
About this launch
CallSine by
CallSine
was hunted by
Chris Battis
in
Hiring
,
Sales
,
Data
. Made by
Chris Battis
and
Logan Kelly
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
CallSine
is not rated yet. This is CallSine's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#40
