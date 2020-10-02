  1. Home
Turning mobile conversations into billable opportunities.

Communuication is a vital part of any service and yet one of the least visible. CallPesa is an innovative solution that bills your customers for consulting, training or advice through GSM phone calls in real time.
mwago
Maker
GM at CallPesa
Few of us track the time we spend answering client emails and taking phone calls - fewer still think it is worth invoicing. Eventually, client communication adds up and failing to recognize it as a valid project only serves to undersell the value of your time. Thankfully, finding out exactly how long you spend taking phone calls doesn't have to involve a ton of extra work. CallPesa turns your mobile phone into a billing system with just 2 clicks - no fixed lines or additional hardware necessary. Just make or receive calls as usual and CallPesa will capture the billable ones.
