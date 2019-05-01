Finally, small business owners can enjoy the same scalable customer service phone options as large corporations. CallJoy’s powerful cloud-based technology lets you delight your customers and stay focused on doing what you love most – your job.
CallJoy by Area 120 is Google Duplex and Call Screen for small businessesArea 120 is "Google's workshop for experimental projects" and its latest service is " CallJoy." Aimed at small businesses, it is essentially Call Screen for spam blocking and Google Duplex for automated help rolled into one product.
Google launches CallJoy, a virtual customer service phone agent for small businessesGoogle is combining several technologies including virtual phone numbers, audio transcriptions, automated reporting and analytics, in a new effort to help small business owners better manage their inbound phone calls. The company's latest project from its in-house incubator is CallJoy, launch...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Google launched this today. It seems to directly marketed to small businesses which is great, the less time answering a phone the more you can focus on work
