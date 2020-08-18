Callingly for Facebook Lead Ads

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Leon Klepfish
Maker
Hey everyone! First off, thanks to @bentossell for supporting our launch. At Callingly we're very aware of how many different tools your sales stack now plugs into. Leads come from various channels, and how quickly you respond to an interested lead is a strong factor in whether you close the deal. That is why Callingly makes sure that every lead gets a call within seconds from your sales team. Since our first launch, we've added tons of native integrations and 1,000+ more via Zapier. We're now introducing native support for Facebook Lead Ads so that whenever you capture lead information from Facebook, you can pass it directly into Callingly - so your sales team can respond faster and close more deals. Give it a try! We have a free 14 day trial so it's easy to test it and see the results for yourself.
UpvoteShare