Callie Fit

Char Fisher
Maker
Hi hunters! I'm a fitness instructor and I've long thought that a lot of the equipment you use (and pay for) in the gym is unnecessary. So during lockdown, I broke down every piece of equipment and redesigned them so they could fit in a small lightweight bag and allow you to get your same gym workout at home or where ever you are. We then built a community of online classes so you can get access to guided workouts specially designed for your kit whenever and wherever you are. The kit contains: Long resistance band This replaces your weights training. The bands work by adding progressive resistance. When you lift a dumbbell its weight provides the resistance that builds your muscle. When you pull on a resistance band the same thing happens, however, the resistance is provided by the elastic strength of the band. The great thing about resistance bands is if you want to lift heavier, instead of needing lots of different weights, just grip further down the band to increase the resistance. Short resistance band This replaces your weighted exercises and pilates. Think barbell squats, without a 6 foot barbell - place it above your knees to force your glute muscles to work so much harder! This small but mighty band is perfect for upper, lower and core movements. It will add resistance to your muscles to force them to switch on allowing you to tone and sculpt Sliders Sliders work by adding instability to your workout. The reason slider exercises are so effective is because they change the amount of friction that exists between your body and the ground. You have to really engage your muscle groups to control the movement and stop yourself from sliding around. Your large muscles, particularly in your shoulders, glutes and core, have to engage to keep your body stable, which means you'll be working hard throughout the entire movement. For reformer pilates fans out there, this replaces your reformer bed. Skipping Rope Finally, your skipping rope replicates your cardio workout in the confinement of your living room. When using a skipping rope you can burn 1,300 calories an hour compared to only 600 whilst jogging or 700 if you're cycling. So 10 minutes on the rope is the same as running nearly 3km, not to mention the fact it's much better for your joints. Online Classes We add weekly classes to our online platform to guide you through each and every exercise for every fitness level - HIIT, pilates, strength & more! We don't believe you should have to pay $200 a month to workout. Our aim is to give you everything you need to workout at home and on your schedule.
