Farid Movsumov
Software Developer / Maker
Cool idea @timstro 🚀 This looks like a solution to real problem.
@ferid_movsumov Thank you Farid! I believe this might be one of the most important problems. I've been practicing this system personally, along with many other folks, for over two years and have found that consistently staying in touch with the people I care about has been nothing short of life changing.
This looks like a great take on this concept — simple, straightforward reminders to call your friends — at personalized intervals!
It started with a call. My friend and I have been close our entire lives, but we hadn't spoken in several years. Hearing his voice felt like going home again, the striking power of simple connections. I had no idea he had almost died in the time since we last talked. I left the conversation with an eyes-wide-open recognition of the importance of the people in our lives we call friends and family. In the time since, I've reconnected with with lost friends, shared a ton of laughs, and been there for family members in truly important moments. Call Your Friends is a mission: spark authentic connection through action and vulnerability. The significance of close relationships shows up in research as well. In the Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the longest ongoing studies of adult life, researchers have identified an extremely clear lesson: "Close relationships, more than money or fame, are what keep people happy throughout their lives." If this is so important, why do we allow ourselves to fall out of touch? For many people, it's often just getting busy, not having close-proximity, and not having a system for staying in touch. Call Your Friends is that system: - Add friends, family, or anyone else. - Stay genuinely connected with reminders and motivation via text message. - Simply reply to messages to update your connections. A few principles: - No app downloads - No ads or data selling - Not social media I'm so grateful to be a REAL part of my friend's life and journey. I picked up the phone two years ago because I made a spreadsheet that, in my own words, would "just f****** text me" when it was time to reach out. This is me sharing what that spreadsheet has become with you. I wish you find your essential connections. Please reach out if you have any questions or feedback. Much love, Tim Founder @ Call Your Friends tim@callyourfriends.io