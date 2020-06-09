Call the Doctor Illustration Constructor
Healthcare related vector illustrations for digital projects
Yulia Sazonova
Maker
Hey, hunters! Meet Call the Doctor Illustration Constructor 🩺 We’re glad to present you our new constructor on medicine and treatment theme. There are a lot of characters and backgrounds, so you’re free to create any scene you want. The pack is full of crisp elements in deep colors for the perfect creative process. Сombine doctors and patients, choose a background and get a powerful illustration that tells about really important things. Also, the pack includes 20 ready-to-use episodes from hospital days and doctor lives. Explore them and include them in your website, presentation, or app to share your ideas. 20 Call the Doctor illustrations are available for free in PNG format. Get them and tell a story with nice and caring heroes from the pack. Get a 30% discount with promo code «ph-30». Use it when purchasing Craftwork products. Waiting for your feedback below ❤️
