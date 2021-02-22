discussion
Thanks for taking a look at my project! With the high standards of Stack Overflow (and the sometimes abrasive community) I wanted a platform that was more forgiving and pleasant for devs to use when facing code obstacles. Too many times I've had to add weeks to my ship date for a project because of a single feature that refused to just work. I had wished I could just ask someone to give me a few lines of code I could copy and paste and move on to bigger business decisions, like how the heck to market this thing?@! I would spend at least 2 days trying to Google fu my way to a solution instead of asking on S/O because asking a question on there is an obstacle itself. Just ask Jeff Atwood, the co-founder of Stack Overflow, who said, "It's also fair to note that maybe people don't understand that they're signing up for a sizable chunk of work by implicitly committing to the wiki standard of "try to make sure it's useful to more people than just yourself" when asking a question on Stack Overflow, and are then put off by the negative reaction to what others view as an insufficiently researched question." But when push came to shove and I inevitably had to ask my question on Stack Overflow, I'd backtrack over everything I tried in the last 48 hours, gather it together to present it as well-formatted question, and post it. If I was lucky, I'd wait a few hours before getting a non-answer from someone who seemingly didn't even bother to read the question. I'm relieved to finally get Call a Dev out to the real world to start saving devs time and I invite you to ask a question, or if you have at least 100+ reputation on Stack Overflow, answer a question and make some money! The first minute of every call is free so you don't need a credit card or to even sign up to give it a try. I'd appreciate any questions, comments, or feedback. Happy Monday!
