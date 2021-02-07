  1. Home
CALIPIO Screen Recorder

Free and secure screen recorder

Record your screen and webcam. No installation required. Protected by end-to-end encryption. Free to use on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android.
Daniel Modler
Craig Paterson
Hi Daniel, Can't record on iOS, get this message:- ------------------- Oh, snap! It's not possible to record your screen with the device and/or browser you are using. However, it is possible to view recordings. Just paste a video Url to start. ------------------- So can iOS only be used to view videos created with Calipio? If so, the description is a bit misleading.
