Caligator
Caligator
An open-source calculator & convertor that thinks like you
Productivity
Open Source
+ 1
#2 Product of the Day
Today
A kickass, open-source calculator that lets you do calculations and unit conversions naturally, with features like:
- weight conversion
- length conversion
- temperature conversion
- currency conversion
Super simple to use. Caligator works the way you think.
