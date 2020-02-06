  1. Home
  2.  → Calendify by Beans

Calendify by Beans

The ultimate 2020 marketing calendar

Whether you are selling online or offline, Calendify is the perfect tool to:
- Plan your marketing strategy
- Never miss an opportunity to sell
- Always be in touch with your customers
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Yan Dah
Yan Dah
Maker
Pro
Hello guys, Calendify is free tool to help you plan your marketing strategy for this year. Whether you are a startup, a e-commerce site, a shop, or a marketing specialist, we believe this is the perfect tool to help you entertain your customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are open to feedback and improvements idea!
Upvote (6)Share
Yannick KIKI
Yannick KIKI
Interesting!
Upvote (3)Share
Corentin Allohoumbo
Corentin Allohoumbo
It is amazing. Good job😎
Upvote (2)Share
Wallis Kassiwin
Wallis Kassiwin
Great tool.. What's amazing is that details and tips have been given on all events along the year..
Upvote (1)Share
Ralph DeMars Gnonlonfoun
Ralph DeMars Gnonlonfoun
Thanks for this, the UI is nice. Congratulation for the launch ! Pros: - Easy to use and view - Huge quantity of events Cons: Only available on Google Calendar TIP : Bookmark the link so you can take a look at it anytime soon.
UpvoteShare