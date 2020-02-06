Calendify by Beans

Discussion
Yan Dah
Maker
Pro
Hello guys, Calendify is free tool to help you plan your marketing strategy for this year. Whether you are a startup, a e-commerce site, a shop, or a marketing specialist, we believe this is the perfect tool to help you entertain your customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are open to feedback and improvements idea!
Interesting!
It is amazing. Good job😎
Great tool.. What's amazing is that details and tips have been given on all events along the year..
Thanks for this, the UI is nice. Congratulation for the launch ! Pros: - Easy to use and view - Huge quantity of events Cons: Only available on Google Calendar TIP : Bookmark the link so you can take a look at it anytime soon.
