  1. Home
  2.  → Calendazed

Calendazed

You can’t seize the day if you don’t know what day it is

Bring your team together with a revolutionary, all-in-one date management tool.
Text "what day is it?" to 31996 to get daily reminders about the day of the week.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews3.3/5
Shane Hegde
Shane Hegde
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I know I'm not alone when I say that quarantine is really starting to take a toll. I needed to do something to establish some semblance of normalcy. I couldn't sit idly by and wait for the storm to pass. No, I felt like it was my duty to create a product that would transform the way teams operate during a crisis, a tool that could provide a solution for an all-too-common problem these days: not knowing what day it is. Introducing Calendazed, a new date management product for distributed teams. Don't take it from me, listen to this testimonial from one of our many satisfied Calendazed customers: "I used to think it was Friday when it was actually Thursday. Now I always know when it's Thursday. Unless it's Friday." Wow, what else is there to say? Text "what day is it?" to 31996 to get started today! ------ In all seriousness, thank you Product Hunt for giving this creative project a home. Our team started building Calendazed to make something fun out of the monotony, but the joke's on us because we've actually found the daily reminders surprisingly useful. And at this point, we'll take all the help we can get. Sign up, share with your most forgetful friends and colleagues, and enjoy your weekend! Shane
Upvote (7)Share
Shane Hegde
Shane Hegde
Maker
@scott_hanford You KNOW you need this
Upvote (2)Share
Amanda Loyola
Amanda Loyola
I laughed at loud at this, finally I can stop saying TGIF every Tuesday morning
Upvote (4)Share
Megan King
Megan King
Maker
I've really enjoyed getting a text everyday from someone other than my mom (no offense Brenda).
Upvote (3)Share
Kathy Osborne
Kathy Osborne
The quarantine text you I didn't know I needed! SO cool.
Upvote (2)Share
Caitlin Bolnick
Caitlin Bolnick
I struggle with being Calendazed on a daily basis. Thanks @shegde for bringing some time awareness back in my day!!
Upvote (1)Share