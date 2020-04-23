Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Shane Hegde
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I know I'm not alone when I say that quarantine is really starting to take a toll. I needed to do something to establish some semblance of normalcy. I couldn't sit idly by and wait for the storm to pass. No, I felt like it was my duty to create a product that would transform the way teams operate during a crisis, a tool that could provide a solution for an all-too-common problem these days: not knowing what day it is. Introducing Calendazed, a new date management product for distributed teams. Don't take it from me, listen to this testimonial from one of our many satisfied Calendazed customers: "I used to think it was Friday when it was actually Thursday. Now I always know when it's Thursday. Unless it's Friday." Wow, what else is there to say? Text "what day is it?" to 31996 to get started today! ------ In all seriousness, thank you Product Hunt for giving this creative project a home. Our team started building Calendazed to make something fun out of the monotony, but the joke's on us because we've actually found the daily reminders surprisingly useful. And at this point, we'll take all the help we can get. Sign up, share with your most forgetful friends and colleagues, and enjoy your weekend! Shane
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
@scott_hanford You KNOW you need this
I laughed at loud at this, finally I can stop saying TGIF every Tuesday morning
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
I've really enjoyed getting a text everyday from someone other than my mom (no offense Brenda).
Upvote (3)Share
The quarantine text you I didn't know I needed! SO cool.