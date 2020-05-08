Discussion
Emily Su
Maker
Hey all! We started time blocking at the beginning of this year as a way to be more productive. After looking into some other time, habit, or goal tracking apps, we found all of them were tailored to businesses and teams. We wanted something lightweight that was designed for tracking our personal time, not just work. We designed and built Calendarist as a simple, beautiful way to be mindful about the time we spend. Our favorite features right now are: 1) easily tagging and categorizing events that we're already logging in Google Calendar, 2) matching our time blocks to longer term goals, and 3) fun visualizations to see where our time is going. We also have more ideas down the line to give a more holistic picture of trends and progress. We're super excited to finally share Calendarist with you all. Give it a shot, let us know what your thoughts are, and send feedback in the app or to trycalendarist@gmail.com. Cheers, Emily
