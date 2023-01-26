Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Calendar Query
Ranked #7 for today
Calendar Query
Query your Google Calendar with SQL
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The purpose of Calendar Query is to turn your calendar's exported .ics file into an ephemeral query-able SQL database inside your web browser (without uploading your data to a server). Most calendar providers can export your calendar to a .ics file!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
by
Calendar Query
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If you have any suggestions for how I might be able to make this app better - I'm all ears 👂"
The makers of Calendar Query
About this launch
Calendar Query
Query your Google Calendar with SQL
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Calendar Query by
Calendar Query
was hunted by
Devon Bradley
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Devon Bradley
. Featured on January 28th, 2023.
Calendar Query
is not rated yet. This is Calendar Query's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#245
Report