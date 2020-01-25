  1. Home
  2.  → Calendar 366 II

Calendar 366 II

The most complete and powerful menu bar calendar for macOS.

#4 Product of the DayToday
v2 comes with a beautiful fresh design, 8 different views and 9 themes to perfectly fit your needs and a lot of new features such as invitations & attachments. Best of all, Calendar 366 uses your Mac calendar & reminder accounts.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Arlo Gilbert
Arlo Gilbert
Hunter
Hiring
I've tried quite a few mini calendar apps. I love this one, it replaces the Mac time/date taskbar item and it's unobtrusive. The existing Mac reminders app used to be great but with the lastest Mac OS release you can no longer make it mini.
Upvote (1)Share
Nazmul Husain
Nazmul Husain
The product looks, Great! I appreciate the design. Thanks
UpvoteShare