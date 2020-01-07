calcolor.co
Calculate colors. Share palettes.
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Timon Weber
Maker
Hi hunters, since I already got to know some great tools here, I would like to introduce you a little project of myself today. I wrote my master’s thesis about the bad UX of digital color models. To propose an alternative, I created a web-based color palette management tool for designers, developers and everyone else. Please note that the application is still in an early beta state and there are some more features in the pipeline. Feedback greatly appreciated!
UpvoteShare