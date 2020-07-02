Discussion
Agata Janke
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt community! Calamari is a modern leave and attendance management HR system with Slack integration fully approved by users. Combined with Slack it makes your time-off planning and attendance tracking simple and pleasant. The most important HR information is accessible directly from Slack. With a few simple commands, you can see, request and manage time-off, quickly mark your working time and breaks, and much more. It's a great solution for companies scattered around various offices. Calamari is a multilingual tool appreciated in over 95 countries on all continents. Thanks to our international experience, we understand and can meet the needs of clients from around the world. Calamari allows employees to have constant control over the number of hours worked, the current attendance list, and the time spent on a given project. It helps you manage your time better and always be up to date on various projects. To help you to integrate your employees and build a friendly work environment, Calamari heeps your team informed about upcoming birthdays and gives you a possibility to celebrate together. Main Calamari + Slack features: - time-off information always at hand - quick and convenient time recording - in-Slack notifications instead of emails - reminders: start/close workday, upcoming absences, birthday - approving time-off requests directly from Slack - displaying an attendance list - easy-to-use type commands - always ready to help support team You're logging in to Calamari by your Slack account, so you don't have to remember any additional passwords. We value customer feedback very much and constantly working on new features to provide an even better experience in employee time management. We're happy to answer all your questions and help you learn more about Calamari + Slack Integration. Thank you! ;)
