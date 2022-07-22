Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Caladan
Ranked #9 for today
Caladan
Build on our autonomous industrial vehicle autonomy in sim
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Design autonomous behaviors for industrial vehicles in simulation, using Python (not ROS). Whatever you design in simulation can be executed by a physical vehicle using the same code.
Launched in
Robots
,
Prototyping
,
Development
by
Caladan
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
Explore new tools for building for our millions of merchants
About this launch
Caladan
Build on our autonomous industrial vehicle autonomy in sim
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Caladan by
Caladan
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Robots
,
Prototyping
,
Development
. Made by
Stefan Seltz-Axmacher
. Featured on July 30th, 2022.
Caladan
is not rated yet. This is Caladan's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#172
Report