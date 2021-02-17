CALA - Teams

discussion
Ryan
MakerProduct Designer
Our mission at CALA is to empower brands and creators to bring their visions to life. We want to give fashion brands big and small the ability to work how they want without barriers or limitations — whether it's having your production and design teams communicating on the same platform, approving a fabric sample from your phone, getting notifications about shipments coming from across the world, or real-time collaboration on a fitting. It's why we created CALA and why we're transforming the way over 70 brands are running their businesses today. Collaboration in the fashion industry has never been easy. It can take a dozen separate specialists — from graphic designers and inventory planners to production managers and material experts — to bring a fashion collection to life. And these people are often spanning multiple geographic locations. The fashion industry lacks a critical digital-first infrastructure, which makes it difficult to centralize all of the many different partners, team members, and workflows that are required to run a brand, in a way that is transparent, collaborative, and organized. Important information lives in excel sheets, email chains, text messages, WhatsApp, and yes, sometimes even physical mail. There is little transparency and too much inefficiency standing in the way of allowing creators to do what they do best – focus on their creativity. That's why today, we're launching Teams by CALA, a dedicated workspace that makes it easy for your brand to collaborate, design, produce, and deliver fully-custom fashion products. Together, your team can easily collaborate within the context of whatever you're working on. Within each collection, teammates can add mood and reference imagery, leave comments directly on garments, respond to comments with @ mentions and attachments, make approvals during development, and track the progress of a project in real-time. In addition, Teams provides the professional functionality you need as your brand scales, like: Complete Support – Easy to start with tutorials, templates, and examples. Don't hesitate to contact our dedicated support team if you need help setting up your evergreen styles. Access Control – Bring your entire team, and make sure everyone has the right level of access. Professional plans support unlimited team members and external users collaborating in real-time Real-time Reviews – In-app approvals for each element of a product provide an entirely new level of transparency into your development and production process. Centralized Billing – Payments are streamlined and simple with only one card needed for all your editors. Our team of fashion and technology professionals is continuously challenging our own assumptions to ensure we're building the best possible experience for running a fashion brand, and we're constantly iterating and improving based on direct feedback from our users. We can't wait to hear what you think about Teams!
