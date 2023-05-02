Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Cala
Cala

Cala

A calendar assistant for more focus time

When everyone swipes left, the meeting is canceled! Works with Google Calendar and email. Avoid bad meetings and get more focus time.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Calendar
About this launch
Cala was hunted by
Shahed Khan
in Productivity, Meetings, Calendar. Made by
Paulius Dragunas
and
Zack Hargett
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-