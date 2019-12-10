Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ryan
Maker
Hey everyone — Ryan here, Head of Product at CALA! We're excited to announce the world's first fashion house technology. We empower the new guard of culture creators to launch their own fashion brands. CALA provides everything you could need. Design assistance. Material sourcing. Sampling. With powerful features like in-app notifications, task management, and real-time commenting — so you can maximize productivity in the studio or on the go. We've built this product over the past year to completely democratize the process for building your own fashion brand. Previously this luxury was reserved to the most industry-connected individuals, or those with massive capital expenditure. As CALA enables creators to launch their own brands, we're seeing value captured through our managed marketplace solution. Our long-term goal is to continue to streamline and automate the entire fashion industry though a technology and product focus. This launch represents our first massive step towards accomplishing that. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
UpvoteShare