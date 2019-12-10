Can a Supply Chain Platform Birth the Next Kylie Jenner? By Brian Baskin December 12, 2018 05:25 NEW YORK, United States - Andrew Wyatt, founder of fashion supply chain platform Cala, is accepting applications to be the next Kylie Jenner. Cala pairs fashion brands with manufacturers around the world, providing an online platform for both parties to manage the garment supply chain, from producing samples to financing and fulfillment.