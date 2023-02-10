Products
Cakedesk
Simple invoicing for freelancers
Cakedesk is a simple and fast invoicing app for Windows and macOS that lets freelancers and small businesses create invoices, proposals and manage their clients.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
Business
by
Cakedesk
About this launch
Cakedesk
Simple invoicing for freelancers
10
followers
Cakedesk by
Cakedesk
was hunted by
Max Schmitt
in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
Business
. Made by
Max Schmitt
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Cakedesk
is not rated yet. This is Cakedesk's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#240
