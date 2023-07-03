Products
Cake Equity

Equity for today's most successful startup teams

Empower your startup's success with effortless equity management. From secure cap tables to issuing employee stock options to your remote team, to streamlining stock options, speed up your next capital raise or get an audit-proof 409A valuation fast.
Launched in
Productivity
Fintech
Venture Capital
 +2 by
Cake Equity
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"🙏 Thank you for checking out our launch! Does Cake Equity's website clearly communicate our Value Proposition? We'd love to hear your feedback. Join the conversation and help us refine our messaging. Thank you! 🍰💼✨"

About this launch
Cake Equity by
Cake Equity
was hunted by
Ruben Lozano
in Productivity, Fintech, Venture Capital. Made by
Jason Atkins
,
Kim Hansen
,
Ruben Lozano
,
Clayton Smith
,
Charles Ross
,
Elise Peate
,
Aaron Blakemore
and
Nick Cust
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Cake Equity
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Cake Equity's first launch.
