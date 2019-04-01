Cafe Society

RSS Newsreader. If a blockstack id is added to the friends tab, their feeds and filters will be added to your feeds and filters. Neat! Click the publish button to save state to blockstack. Items that are toggled off will be ignored for download and filter.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Cole AlbonMaker@cole_albon · Software Engineer
This is a live example of how to use blockstack to help with decentralized collaborative research and curation. Filters and rss feeds get shared in real time via public gaia storage, while friends remain in private gaia storage
Upvote Share·