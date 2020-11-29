discussion
Connor Hendicott
MakerBetter gifting with Cadu
Hi Product Hunters! Are you wondering what you're going to get your significant other for Christmas? Have you been snooping their browser history for their online shopping purchases? 👀 Maybe you're guilty of always purchasing gift cards...? 🎁 Well I'm guilty of all of the above, and being the tinkerer I am, decided to solve with a simple to use app! Meet Cadu! Cadu lets the important people in your life setup gift wishlists for all their special events; Christmas, Birthdays, Anniversaries etc When they've populated the gifts they'd love to receive, they can publish wishlists through to any followers. Once published you're able to view and purchase products for them directly through the app. No more thoughtless gifts, Cadu takes care of all the work, giving you the gifting experience you have always wanted. This is my first solo app on the App Stores, so would appreciate any and all feedback 🎉
