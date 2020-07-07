Cadence
Melissa Du
Thanks for hunting us, @katmanalac! Hi Product Hunt, I'm Melissa 👋Today we’re excited to launch Cadence, a Slack app for teams who want to stay in sync without filling up their calendars with boring status meetings. 📖📖Why we're doing this: Before creating Cadence, my co-founder @eric_cadence and I left work each day drained and exhausted. We had difficulty finding time to focus on creative work because of the constant flood of meetings and notifications that broke up our work days. Worse still, refusing to show up to meetings or turning off notifications weren’t viable solutions because we'd quickly become out of touch with what the rest of our team was doing. Yet attending all the constant status meetings that broke up our days into awkward chunks and inconveniently pulled us out of our flow states certainly wasn't sustainable either. As we sat through unproductive meeting after unproductive meeting, we kept asking ourselves what an ideal way to collaborate with our teammates would look like. We landed on the following principles: ★ Async-first ★: Regular, written updates helps teams maintain visibility into the work that's being done, which not only builds trust amongst managers and team members but also helps document and preserve team knowledge. Async updates also allow team members to complete their work whenever it makes the most sense for them, instead of adhering to an inconvenient or strict work schedule. ★ Results focused ★: Traditional notions of accountability equate "seat-warming" and presence with productivity. Real-time status reporting meetings that break up the day don't make sense in a remote-first environment where the highest performing teams focus on results and output. ★ Reduce work about work ★: Meetings can be a powerful tool if used effectively. We strongly believe valuable face-to-face time with your team should be used for brainstorming, problem-solving, and team-building — not wasted on status updates. We used these principles, along with hundreds of interviews and beta trials with remote teams, to ultimately build the version of Cadence you see here today. :) 🤪🤪What makes Cadence special? ⚡️Post updates directly from Slack. Quickly share updates with your team in Slack and replace status meetings with asynchronous updates on your schedule. 🔗Integrations with your favorite tools. Include activities from tools like Github, Jira, and Trello in your updates with just one click. 🐦Big picture overview. Stay on top of what you need to know with daily and weekly summaries that help you keep a pulse on your team's activity. 🤝Keep your team connected. See who's been working together and call out great work, so you can keep team happiness at an all-time high. 😻😻 We'd love to hear your feedback! We couldn't have gotten where we are today without the early feedback from the Product Hunt community and beta users. So, we're offering the PH community free access to Cadence for teams of up to 20! Sign up on our website and mention it here as a comment. Let us know what you think, and thanks for the support! ⚡️
Congrats on the launch! -- super excited to see meaningful shifts in work norms, especially as more teams adapt to remote
I really like how simple the UI is, would much prefer something like this to regular update meetings
Love this idea. Status meetings are awful, such a waste of time. Hope it will eliminate those forever!