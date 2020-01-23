  1. Home
  2.  → Cactus for Mobile

Cactus for Mobile

Guided self-reflection for mindfulness, now with native apps

#4 Product of the DayToday
Cactus is a journal for mindfulness, because meditation isn't for everyone. Combining inspiration quotes, reflection prompts, and a private journal, Cactus helps you live a more self-aware, actualized life. And now it's free on iOS and Android.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Scott Rocher
Scott Rocher
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We wanted the benefits of meditation – less anxiety, more calm focus, improved presence – but we each struggled with the actual practice of meditation. We figured there was a better way to practice mindfulness. After working with a positive psychology expert, we built Cactus which is now available as a native app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Cactus provides a daily minute of mindfulness to help you focus on the positive themes in your busy life. Boost your mood and increase your emotional intelligence with Cactus! How Cactus works: - Focus: A daily question helps you focus on the positives in your life. - Self-Discovery: Exercises are designed to help your journey of self-discovery. - Privacy: Privately record your thoughts through text, speech, and photos. - Growth: Celebrate your mindful practice and personal growth. Benefits of Cactus: - makes you more optimistic, generous to yourself and others - improves your mental, emotional, and physical health - get you to focus on something positive - boosts your mood - strengthens relationships with those closest to you - fortifies your emotional intelligence (EQ) And for the iOS users who are reflecting early in the morning or before bed, the app has full support for Dark Mode.
Upvote (4)Share
Shavin Peiries
Shavin Peiries
Been using the web version for about 2 weeks now! Love the insights, I take a break during work to answer the questions. Congratulations on the app release to the entire cactus team!
Upvote (4)Share
Courtenay Symonds Birchler
Courtenay Symonds Birchler
So easy to fit into my crazy schedule! Bite size meditation and reflections for a life that needs manageable everything.
Upvote (2)Share
Lisa Began
Lisa Began
I want to join us.
Upvote (1)Share
Joanne De Guia
Joanne De Guia
I’ve been using it for a while now. This helps me to think how blessed I am . I have recommended it to my friends. It’s more than a personal journal for me 😍
Upvote (1)Share