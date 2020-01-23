Cactus for Mobile
Guided self-reflection for mindfulness, now with native apps
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Scott Rocher
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We wanted the benefits of meditation – less anxiety, more calm focus, improved presence – but we each struggled with the actual practice of meditation. We figured there was a better way to practice mindfulness. After working with a positive psychology expert, we built Cactus which is now available as a native app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Cactus provides a daily minute of mindfulness to help you focus on the positive themes in your busy life. Boost your mood and increase your emotional intelligence with Cactus! How Cactus works: - Focus: A daily question helps you focus on the positives in your life. - Self-Discovery: Exercises are designed to help your journey of self-discovery. - Privacy: Privately record your thoughts through text, speech, and photos. - Growth: Celebrate your mindful practice and personal growth. Benefits of Cactus: - makes you more optimistic, generous to yourself and others - improves your mental, emotional, and physical health - get you to focus on something positive - boosts your mood - strengthens relationships with those closest to you - fortifies your emotional intelligence (EQ) And for the iOS users who are reflecting early in the morning or before bed, the app has full support for Dark Mode.
Upvote (4)Share
Been using the web version for about 2 weeks now! Love the insights, I take a break during work to answer the questions. Congratulations on the app release to the entire cactus team!
Upvote (4)Share
So easy to fit into my crazy schedule! Bite size meditation and reflections for a life that needs manageable everything.
Upvote (2)Share
I want to join us.
Upvote (1)Share
I’ve been using it for a while now. This helps me to think how blessed I am . I have recommended it to my friends. It’s more than a personal journal for me 😍
Upvote (1)Share