Cactus for iOS and Android

Scott Rocher
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We wanted the benefits of meditation – less anxiety, more calm focus, improved presence – but we each struggled with the actual practice of meditation. We figured there was a better way to practice mindfulness. After working with a positive psychology expert, we built Cactus which is now available as a native app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Cactus provides a daily minute of mindfulness to help you focus on the positive themes in your busy life. Boost your mood and increase your emotional intelligence with Cactus! How Cactus works: - Focus: A daily question helps you focus on the positives in your life. - Self-Discovery: Exercises are designed to help your journey of self-discovery. - Privacy: Privately record your thoughts through text, speech, and photos. - Growth: Celebrate your mindful practice and personal growth. Benefits of Cactus: - makes you more optimistic, generous to yourself and others - improves your mental, emotional, and physical health - get you to focus on something positive - boosts your mood - strengthens relationships with those closest to you - fortifies your emotional intelligence (EQ) And for the iOS users who are reflecting early in the morning or before bed, the app has full support for Dark Mode.
