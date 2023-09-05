Products
This is the latest launch from Cabana
See Cabana’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Cabana 7
Cabana 7
Design system for Figma
Visit
Upvote 23
35% OFF any Edition
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cabana is an extensive Design System and UI Kit created exclusively for Figma. With Cabana, you can design beautiful, intuitive interfaces quickly and efficiently.
Launched in
Design Tools
Design resources
Design templates
by
Cabana
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Cabana
Create consistently beautiful designs in just hours minutes
26
reviews
131
followers
Follow for updates
Cabana 7 by
Cabana
was hunted by
Marcus Andrew
in
Design Tools
,
Design resources
,
Design templates
. Made by
Marcus Andrew
and
Ian Turk
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
Cabana
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2018.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
