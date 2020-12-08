discussion
**Use the code HUNT25 to receive 25% OFF either the Standard or Premium Edition** ----- Hey there folks. I've just launched Version 4 of my Cabana Design System for Figma! It is the most comprehensive Design System for Figma that I've ever built, and will enable you to create UIs quicker, which means you can present your design ideas much faster. It's the first Premium Design System for Figma to take full advantage of the new Variants, and Auto-Layout features that Figma recently introduced! There's 2 packages (Standard & Premium) available with Cabana 4, and you can use the offer code HUNT25 to receive 25% OFF either of these packages. "Spending too much time bringing your ideas to life? Imagine if you could massively speed up the process of designing prototypes, and presenting design ideas to your team, and clients. Well, with Cabana for Figma you can." Thanks so much for taking a look, and I'm here to answer any questions you may have?
