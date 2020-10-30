discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Marcus Andrew
Marcus Andrew
**Use the code PRODUCTHUNT25 to receive 25% OFF!!** ----- Hey there folks! Spending too much time bringing your ideas to life? Imagine if you could massively speed up the process of designing prototypes, and presenting design ideas to your team, and clients. Well, with Cabana for Sketch you can. It is the most comprehensive Design System/Starter Kit for Sketch that I've ever built, and will enable you to create UIs quicker, which means you can present your design ideas much faster. I've decided to offer 2 packages (Standard & Premium) with Cabana 4, and you can use the offer code PRODUCTHUNT25 to receive 25% OFF either of these packages. Thanks so much for taking a look, and I'm here to answer any questions you may have? ----- "I was able to build whole designs and complex UX flows in a matter of hours, and it was incredibly easy to see a project through with minimal headaches." "What used to take me a full day, now I can complete within a 1/3 of the time. Meaning I can be more productive and then step away to fine tune it quickly." "Cabana Design System will help you ideate faster, design cleaner products from wireframe to launch. Cabana, an essential tool for any designer using Sketch."
Lazar NikolovPartner @ CodeChem
Cabana is everything you need to design kick-ass websites! Totally worth the money! Thank you for building this @mrcndrw!
Marcus Andrew
Marcus Andrew
@mrcndrw @lazar_nikolov1 Thanks Lazar. Really appreciate those kind words.
Darjan HrenDesigner, developer hybrid + maker.
Looks great and a lot of options for versatility 👍
Marcus Andrew
Marcus Andrew
@darjanhren Thanks Darjan!
ArtselianovProduct Designer at @artselianov
Great implementation!
Marcus Andrew
Marcus Andrew
@new_user_314d21aa31 Thanks buddy. Appreciate it 👍
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Cabana is truly one of the more impressive Sketch UI Kits that I've come across. @mrcndrw has put a load of work into this — and I'm excited to put this kit through its paces! Very well thought out.
Marcus Andrew
Marcus Andrew
@mrcndrw @chrismessina Thanks Chris. Appreciate those kind words 🙏
