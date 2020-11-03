discussion
Kristian Freeman
Maker
indie hacker and developer advocate
Hey Product Hunt 👋 tl;dr – Bytesized is my newsletter exploring important ideas for developers. Totally free to join, and it's relaunching today! Thanks for checking it out :) Super excited to be back launching v2 of Bytesized, my weekly newsletter for software developers. I've been growing Bytesized since 2017, launching a ton of virtual conferences (before COVID-19, no less!) and growing the list by sharing interesting stuff for web developers every week. Back in August, I took a breather from the newsletter to rethink what I wanted to read as a software developer. I wanted to retool both the conceptual stuff—making it more unique than the average "here's some links I found online" tech newsletter—and the technical/implementation stuff: building a really attractive and easy-to-read newsletter that people look forward to getting every week. The early feedback from beta testers (yes, beta testers for a newsletter!) has been really positive, so I'm stoked to ship issue #1 and get back to writing a newsletter every week starting today. I'm super proud of the result: whether you're a software developer or just interested in what's going on in the space, I think you'll get a ton of value out of it! I've sent out 150k emails in the past year and a half alone, so it seems like other people have been getting value too 🥺
Robert Doughertyinvestor
As an amateur software engineer, I love being able to stay in the loop!
