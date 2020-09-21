Bytes by Quicko

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Team Quicko
HunterDIY tax platform for India
Hey everyone! Remember how most of us collected stamps from the letters? And boy do we miss that! While we no longer get the snail mails ✉️, we found something with a similar level of hoot - email newsletters. We started chatting about giving a new identity to our Newsletter 📰 - Bytes! and before we knew it we were on track to revamp Bytes under Quicko's umbrella. We - @Yatrik_Raithatha 🎨 (designer), @Anshumii ✏️ (writer), @Nireka 💡 (thinker), and @Yash_lehog 📣 (communicator) - put our heads together and our CEO @Vishvajit_Sonagara1 mentored us throughout this makeover. We write about taxes. But they say taxes are boring!? Not quite. Lookout for us as we talk about Mickey Mouse, The Inca Empire, Dentures, Rock Bands, and what not...but still bring it back home to taxes, finances and more! 🎯 This is OUR turf. Subscribe to Bytes, https://bytes.quicko.com, so we can send the best of our content your way. 🚀 See you this Thursday in your inbox! 😊
ShareReport
Upvote (4)
Hi all! Bytes changed a big part of my life! It would mean a lot to all of us at Quicko if you could subscribe and let us change a small part of yours ❤
ShareReport
Upvote (2)