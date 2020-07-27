Discussion
Shantanu Johri
Maker
As a stock trader, I found it really confusing as to how to detect a trend and what does it mean to 'follow the trend' in order to take up a trade. After spending 3 years researching and finding its meaning, I decided to build a tool around this algorithm. The platform calculates the trend of the stock for multiple time frames. Using the platform is pretty simple. Just add the stock in the watchlist and check if the trend is Bullish or Bearish. Once the trend is confirmed, you can take up the buy/sell position accordingly. Not only this, if you're a candlestick lover and you love trading patterns, then the platform also lets you know which candlestick pattern is forming in different time frames! Message to PH Community - The platform might not be suitable for everyone and will make no sense to some people. That being said, I would still love your thoughts on the interface and the user journey. Cheers!
