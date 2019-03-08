Log InSign up
Byte - Crypto price tracker

Realtime crypto tracker for everyone

Byte is the first crypto tracking app to include all Indian exchanges and global exchanges API to track pair specific in real-time to manage your digital assets
🚀Great Features that Byte offers
🔔PRICE ALERTS
👁️WATCHLIST & MARKETS etc
Sneak Peak- "Byte" the Crypto Tracker" Byte " is a fantastic attempt at bringing a fraction of blockchain technology yet another step closer to you with a simplified user experience. By being the pioneer mobile app for tracking bitcoin and a multitude of additional cryptocurrencies including alt-coin, a mere touch with your fingertip will now reveal the live exchange rates and fluctuations between different cryptocurrencies' prices.
MediumTeam Byte
Jay SiddikMaker@jaysiddik · Founder, Product Designer
Byte is a go-to the crypto tracker for everyone in the crypto world beginner/pro. The current launch is the initial app with watchlist and alerts with exchange and pair-specific. the upcoming update every month will come with more exchange and new features 🚀
