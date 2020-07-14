Bylde
Lonare
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! I’m Lonare, the founder of Bylde. We have been working on Bylde, for quite a significant amount of time and I’m excited to be able to introduce the PH community to our product. We have designed a simple, intuitive way to start, grow and manage your groups online. Unlike conventional membership platforms which lack ease of use and has excruciating price, we make it super easy to use as well as affordable prices. You can add an event by just tapping add event button. We made it super easy by creating a copy action button. Because we understand most of the events for any given group are similar to the previous once. Bylde is a free app, with no ads now & in the foreseeable future. And you can start your own group in your city for just £1 per month billed annually. We have included bulk emailing to the group members and social media automation in this price. As always, I look forward to hearing what you think of the application & your feedback is greatly, greatly appreciated. Sincerely, Lonare
