Byepass for Wordpress
Login to Wordpress without a password
Byepass for Wordpress is a free Wordpress plugin that enables passwordless logins using Byepass.
You simply login with your email address and click a magic link that gets emailed to you and Hey Presto, you are in!
Discussion
Christopher Jennings@christopherejennings · UX/UI
This is awesome, I just installed on my blog, if only I could have this on every site I use.
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@christopherejennings working on it ;)
Lance Riccio@lancericcio · ICO Expert, Growth Hacker, Consultant
So much better than passwords!
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@lancericcio 100% - more secure, less annoying and faster. No more forgotten passwords!
Christina Marie Banker@christinamariebanker · Brand and Digital Marketing Consultant
I need this for my shopify site.
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@christinamariebanker working on as many integrations as I can at the moment! Shopify high on priorities!
George Kaberry@georgekaberry · UI Designer
yay, i literally must spend hours a day resetting passwords.
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@georgekaberry preaching to the choir!!!
Christian Tryon@christiantryon · Not a Growth Hacker
looks cool, how secure is this?
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@christiantryon very! no passwords to leak, or copy. plus our magic links perform authentication and identification - passwords only perform authentication.
