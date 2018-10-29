Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Byepass for Wordpress

Byepass for Wordpress

Login to Wordpress without a password

#1 Product of the DayToday

Login to Wordpress without a password.

Byepass for Wordpress is a free Wordpress plugin that enables passwordless logins using Byepass.

You simply login with your email address and click a magic link that gets emailed to you and Hey Presto, you are in!

Reviews

1329263
1392461
1498902
 

Discussion

Hunter
1470428
domm
Makers
1470428
domm
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
1329263
Christopher Jennings@christopherejennings · UX/UI
This is awesome, I just installed on my blog, if only I could have this on every site I use.
Upvote (1)·
1470428
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@christopherejennings working on it ;)
Upvote ·
1469974
Lance Riccio@lancericcio · ICO Expert, Growth Hacker, Consultant
So much better than passwords!
Upvote (1)·
1470428
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@lancericcio 100% - more secure, less annoying and faster. No more forgotten passwords!
Upvote ·
1470406
Christina Marie Banker@christinamariebanker · Brand and Digital Marketing Consultant
I need this for my shopify site.
Upvote (1)·
1470428
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@christinamariebanker working on as many integrations as I can at the moment! Shopify high on priorities!
Upvote ·
1391127
George Kaberry@georgekaberry · UI Designer
yay, i literally must spend hours a day resetting passwords.
Upvote (1)·
1470428
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@georgekaberry preaching to the choir!!!
Upvote ·
1391200
Christian Tryon@christiantryon · Not a Growth Hacker
looks cool, how secure is this?
Upvote (1)·
1470428
dommMaker@domm · Aussie tech & startup guy
@christiantryon very! no passwords to leak, or copy. plus our magic links perform authentication and identification - passwords only perform authentication.
Upvote ·