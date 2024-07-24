Launches
Bye-Bye Cookie Banners
Never see a cookie pop-up again ✋🍪
Bye-Bye automatically rejects all cookies or, in case when it harms site's functionality, accepts the minimum required selection. This way, you can reclaim the web we all knew and loved before EU's innovations.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Privacy
by
About this launch
Never see a cookie pop-up again ✋🍪
Bye-Bye Cookie Banners by
was hunted by
Alex Chernikov
in
Chrome Extensions
,
User Experience
,
Privacy
. Made by
Alex Chernikov
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Bye-Bye Cookie Banners's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
