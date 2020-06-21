BYE
Email at its worst, by Thinko
Ryan Hoover
"Get less email by never receiving it in the first place" Sometimes the best products are the most simple. If you don't want to reach me, email me at ryan@bye.fyi going forward. Thx!
Maker
Hey ProductHunterers. Like you, we get too much email. So we created a service to automatically delete it all for you. Our internet friend @bobby (he's sort of like a modern day steve jobs) put it well: "somethin kinda neat i found out…if you ignore a problem for long enough, it either goes away or ruins your life. so 50/50. pretty good odds." https://twitter.com/bobby/status...
Maker
@chrisdolle we're working on a 69-letter enterprise tier
@chrisdolle @pasql dont forget 99 epic tier :D
Finally got that first name email address I’ve always wanted. Please email me at neil@bye.fyi from now on 😌
