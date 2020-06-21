  1. Home
Email at its worst, by Thinko

Bye is the first email service to automatically respond with an insult, and then delete every email sent to you.
Ryan Hoover
Hunter
Pro
"Get less email by never receiving it in the first place" Sometimes the best products are the most simple. If you don't want to reach me, email me at ryan@bye.fyi going forward. Thx!
@pugson
Maker
here at thinko we believe that ignoring your emails can lead to positive results
P A S Q U A L E
Maker
Hey ProductHunterers. Like you, we get too much email. So we created a service to automatically delete it all for you. Our internet friend @bobby (he's sort of like a modern day steve jobs) put it well: "somethin kinda neat i found out…if you ignore a problem for long enough, it either goes away or ruins your life. so 50/50. pretty good odds." https://twitter.com/bobby/status...
chris
2-letter usernames are the same price as others. Doesn’t seem very innovative.
P A S Q U A L E
Maker
@chrisdolle we're working on a 69-letter enterprise tier
Youssef KH
@chrisdolle @pasql dont forget 99 epic tier :D
Neil Sardesai
Finally got that first name email address I’ve always wanted. Please email me at neil@bye.fyi from now on 😌
