Bye is a service to generate anonymous email addresses to protect your personal identity when registering in new sites. Each Bye address is linked to a domain, so only messages sent from addresses of that domain will be forwarded to you.
David Quiñones
Hello Product Hunt! I'm the maker of Bye. I created Bye because I really hate spam. Also, a couple of months ago I received an email asking me for some bitcoin to keep my personal info private. The Bitcoin wallet received more than $4M from people around the world that believed it. The hacker only took a leaked database and contacted everyone. I made Bye to create an additional security layer when registering in new sites.
