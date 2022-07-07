Products
ByDesign
ByDesign
Create the life you always imagined
ByDesign is the first social and achievement oriented planing tool where people can: plan their lives, build community, and achieve goals. We provide powerful planning features, aspirational content, and a community of support and accountability.
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
ByDesign: Tasks, Calendar, Goals, Habits
About this launch
ByDesign: Tasks, Calendar, Goals, Habits
Create the life you always imagined.
ByDesign: Tasks, Calendar, Goals, Habits
Arthur Emma
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
Arthur Emma
,
Chirali Jain
,
Nelson Ray
,
Mykhailo Vasyliev
and
Oleg Khymchenko
Featured on July 15th, 2022.
ByDesign: Tasks, Calendar, Goals, Habits
is not rated yet. This is ByDesign: Tasks, Calendar, Goals, Habits's first launch.
