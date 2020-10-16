  1. Home
  2.  → ByCycling | Commuter Progra...

ByCycling | Commuter Programs & Benefits

Reward green commuting behavior with monetary incentives

With ByCycling 2.0 you can now easily design modular commuter benefit programs, attached to financial incentives such as gift cards, designed to encourage more active & sustainable commuting alternatives than cars, such as bike commuting or e-scooters.
Getting The Workforce CyclingAs a keen cyclist, I've long felt there are significant benefits of riding to work, both in terms of physical and mental wellbeing. That was the finding of a recent study published in the British Medical Journal. The study looked at the impact 'active commuting' has on our health.
This App Lets Your Company Pay You To Bike To WorkIf you work at Acato, a digital agency in the Netherlands, your boss will now pay you to ride your bike to work. The company is one of the first to try out a new app designed to track employee commutes and automatically detect when someone is on a bike rather than in a car, and then let the company reward the ones who make the more sustainable choice.
This Dutch bike app helps companies pay their employees for riding to work | Silicon CanalsRotterdam-based tech startup ByCycling has recently won the pitching competition on 'The Floor is yours 2018' event. The December edition of Online Tuesday. For the uninitiated, 'The Floor is Yours' is a monthly offline event that organises a pitch competition where ten people get the stage for five minutes to pitch their idea, product, service or startup.
ByCycling app incentivizes commuting by bikeDoes your workplace support cycling to work? If so, you might want to let your boss know about ByCycling, an app that logs your miles to reward you for commuting by bike. Unlike other popular cycling apps, such as Strava, there's no need to press start or finish.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews3.3/5
Jose Díaz
Maker
Co-founder at ByCycling
Hello PH makers! ByCycling founder here 👋 About 3 years ago, we released ByCycling 1.0 on Product Hunt. It’s been a rollercoaster since then but lots of learnings came with it. We have listened to our customers —which we thank from here— and feel ready to introduce our next big thing. In all honesty, ByCycling 2.0 is really the 1.0 for us. It is finally true to its mission, to remove as many cars from the roads as possible, especially when there’s no need for it (short distances). We do this by enabling companies and cities to easily launch commuter programs that are attached to financial incentives for green commuting behavior, such as using bikes or e-scooters. Here are some of the additions we are building: 🥇A Unique rewards system: configure green behavior into points. and points into almost any reward. 🎁 A Large reward offering for your commuters: local merchant discounts, e-gift cards and/or direct cash incentives, in which the distribution and redemption of those rewards are now variable and automated. 🎛 Modular program design, which enables you to quickly and easily customize a commuter program based on your business reality, such as reward eligibility criteria or bonus variables. Along with the existing: easy commute data tracking with our automatic commute tracker app and its market-leading battery-friendly tracking technology, trip geofences, or rich commute data – ByCycling is now set to become a truly “impact-driven” commuter platform. We are ready to test our alpha version of the platform and a beta iOS app. This is just the very first version of our product, but there's lots more to come. Next up: - Android App (this will come by the end of this year or latest starting next year) - Implementation of gift cards, virtual credit cards, and PayPal transfers as redemption options. - Much better mobile and web experience, including many more features, such as reward bonus variables. We would love to hear from you and get your thoughts/feedback. You can message us your requests or report a bug via the app, simply go to the settings and tap on “send feedback”. Alternatively, you can reach out to me via email anytime: josh@cashbycycling.com. **Early adopters. We are giving away a $100 USD worth Amazon Gift Card to anyone who helps convince their organization of the idea behind ByCycling. Go to this link to find out more: https://share.hsforms.com/1EXP0k... ** Thank you again for this community. We wouldn't be here without you guys. Cheers 🥂 Jose
Share