Jose Díaz
MakerCo-founder at ByCycling
Hello PH makers! ByCycling founder here 👋 About 3 years ago, we released ByCycling 1.0 on Product Hunt. It’s been a rollercoaster since then but lots of learnings came with it. We have listened to our customers —which we thank from here— and feel ready to introduce our next big thing. In all honesty, ByCycling 2.0 is really the 1.0 for us. It is finally true to its mission, to remove as many cars from the roads as possible, especially when there’s no need for it (short distances). We do this by enabling companies and cities to easily launch commuter programs that are attached to financial incentives for green commuting behavior, such as using bikes or e-scooters. Here are some of the additions we are building: 🥇A Unique rewards system: configure green behavior into points. and points into almost any reward. 🎁 A Large reward offering for your commuters: local merchant discounts, e-gift cards and/or direct cash incentives, in which the distribution and redemption of those rewards are now variable and automated. 🎛 Modular program design, which enables you to quickly and easily customize a commuter program based on your business reality, such as reward eligibility criteria or bonus variables. Along with the existing: easy commute data tracking with our automatic commute tracker app and its market-leading battery-friendly tracking technology, trip geofences, or rich commute data – ByCycling is now set to become a truly “impact-driven” commuter platform. We are ready to test our alpha version of the platform and a beta iOS app. This is just the very first version of our product, but there's lots more to come. Next up: - Android App (this will come by the end of this year or latest starting next year) - Implementation of gift cards, virtual credit cards, and PayPal transfers as redemption options. - Much better mobile and web experience, including many more features, such as reward bonus variables. We would love to hear from you and get your thoughts/feedback. You can message us your requests or report a bug via the app, simply go to the settings and tap on “send feedback”. Alternatively, you can reach out to me via email anytime: josh@cashbycycling.com. **Early adopters. We are giving away a $100 USD worth Amazon Gift Card to anyone who helps convince their organization of the idea behind ByCycling. Go to this link to find out more: https://share.hsforms.com/1EXP0k... ** Thank you again for this community. We wouldn't be here without you guys. Cheers 🥂 Jose
