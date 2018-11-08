Bybrand is a tool for creating and managing email signatures for professional and business integrated with of G Suite, Zoho, Bitly, Freshdesk and others. A strong tool that will help standardize email communication and increase your audience by using employee email signatures.
Bernardo de CastroMaker@bernardocastro · Back-end Dev, Founder the Bybrand.io
Hey PH, First, thank you Chris Messina @chrismessina for us presentation. I've been working at Bybrand since April 2017, with the focus of making email signature a great marketing channel. In that time, we have made a lot of progress, especially on the part of the builder (no form to fill out), integrations and campaigns. Bybrand is an email signature builder (plus one on the market), but we've tried to be different from the beginning. With a formless builder, using Froala Editor, integrations with email platforms like G Suite, Helpdesk Software like Freshdesk and URL shortener as Bitly for click analysis. The integrations part is our differential, and we did lobby to try to encourage other systems like @Helpscout, Outlook 365, Zendesk (does not accept html signature) to have this option in their respective APIs. The Zoho Desk was one that created the option. Integrations make it very easy to manage email signatures, especially if you are from the marketing area, for example, and you want to make modifications to the email salespeople or co-workers If your business has an API that makes it possible to update email signatures, write to me. I would love to integrate with your app. We still have a lot of ideas: a cool thing that we are going to work on, we give the name "Bybrand assets", that would be to change the image content without changing the link (URL) already in the signature. I invite you to make a free-trial for 14 days, without charge or credit card Write me if you have any ideas or improvements.
