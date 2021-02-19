  1. Home
Buzzword Quiz For Developers

Like Logo Quiz app, but for devs 🙉

Buzzword Quiz is a spoof of the famous Logo Quiz app, but for developers. How much do you know about developer logos? Demonstrate your skills and earn a place in the Hall of Fame 🏆
NIKHIL BABY SUNNY
Nice🙃
Nimrod Kramer
Co-Founder, CEO @ daily.dev
@nikhil_baby_sunny Thanks :) How much did you score?
NIKHIL BABY SUNNY
@nimrodkramer 4
Tomer Dean
Awesome project guys! I scored only 2 :/
Nimrod Kramer
Co-Founder, CEO @ daily.dev
@tomerdean Practice makes perfect 👌🏻
Nimrod Kramer
Co-Founder, CEO @ daily.dev
Hi PH, we're back again 👻 It's almost the weekend, so we thought we'd release a little surprise for the developers' community 🌈 Just something sweet to put a smile on your face 🙃 Buzzword Quiz is a quick logo guessing game made for developers. The rules are simple: ⏱ You have 90 seconds. 👾 Guess as many logos as you can. 🏆 Submit your score on the leaderboard. 💩 Challenge a friend to do the same. Test out your skills and gain eternal glory on the Buzzword Quiz Hall of Fame 🦄 Made with ❤️ by team daily.dev
