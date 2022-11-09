Products
Home
→
Product
→
Buzztik
Buzztik
Content creators management for brands
We are not a platform - we manage content creators for brands. No more time-consuming creator and content management through platforms. We help brands to get user-generated with no sweat.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Social media marketing
by
Buzztik
About this launch
Buzztik
Content Creators Management for Brands
Buzztik by
Buzztik
was hunted by
Irena Žagar
in
Marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Irena Žagar
and
Nejc Cesar
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Buzztik
is not rated yet. This is Buzztik's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#116
