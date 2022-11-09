Products
  1. Home
Buzztik

Content creators management for brands

We are not a platform - we manage content creators for brands. No more time-consuming creator and content management through platforms. We help brands to get user-generated with no sweat.
Launched in Marketing, Social media marketing
Martal Group
Martal Group
Ad
Sales as a service, we help you grow your brand
About this launch
BuzztikContent Creators Management for Brands
0
reviews
5
followers
Made by
was hunted by
Irena Žagar
in Marketing, Social media marketing. Made by
Irena Žagar
and
Nejc Cesar
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Buzztik's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#116