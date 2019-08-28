Discussion
Vincent Koo
Hello PH! My name is Vincent, co-founder of BUZZi. I am excited to announce that we recently launched our BETA version of our product and wanted to share it with the PH community. We would love for everyone to check out our product and hear your feedback! What is BUZZi? BUZZi is a reward based product review platform allowing creators to share their product experiences and consumers to purchase products from user content. We have built BUZZi on the Steem blockchain in order to leverage the Steem rewards system. Key Features: 📢 Share Product Reviews Creators can provide honest product reviews to help our community members find the right product for them. BUZZi has made it simple to rate the quality of the product, the price, and add pros/cons just by answering a few questions with a tap or a swipe. 💰 Earn Rewards BUZZi has partnered with key retailers that allow us to receive a commission for every sale generated from the content on our platform. Similar to an affiliate program we will reward content creators with a commission for any revenue generated from their content. 🛍️ Shoppable Content All our content is shoppable, making it easy for anyone to purchase a product directly from user content. Just click on the content to go to the retail site and purchase the product. 🔎 Discover New Products Our Discover section is made for users to find and purchase the most trusted and valuable products used by the BUZZi community. BUZZi has first launched with BUZZi Kids, allowing members to share their stories and product reviews for Baby and Kids products. Future categories will include Tech, Beauty, Fashion, and Home & Living. BUZZi Kids BETA is available on Android devices and will be available for iOS shortly.
