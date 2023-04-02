Products
Buzzerr

Buzzerr

Make queue management effortless

Buzzerr is a queue management SaaS that lets you notify customers when you're ready to serve with online buzzers and pagers. Buzzerr integrates with the apps running on your device to handle sending Emails, SMS, and WhatsApp messages.
Launched in User Experience, Customer Communication, SaaS
Buzzerr
About this launch
Buzzerr
BuzzerrMake queue management effortless with Buzzerr
Buzzerr by
Buzzerr
was hunted by
Tharaka Wijekoon
in User Experience, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Tharaka Wijekoon
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Buzzerr
is not rated yet. This is Buzzerr's first launch.
